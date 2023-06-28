Latest update June 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Jun 28, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

There are certain things I would not gauge through the lens of politics. I am uncompromising when it comes to abuse of women. I have lived a violence-free life but there is something inside of me that would make me do horrible things to people that hurt children. That thing inside of me scares me. I have spent all my life outside the violence zone.

I asked myself deep within why the PPP government is trying to cover-up those horrific allegations of rape and buggery against one of its ministers. That Amerindian schoolchild told the relevant authorities about the brutal sexual violations done to her. She mustered whatever little courage she had left and cried out for help. I am sure the Americans, British; the whole international community, Mia Mottley of Barbados (very silent since regime change), and the whole of the Middle East are aware of the allegations of rape levelled against Guyana’s local Government Minister.

I have been asked about the usually right-thinking lawyer and former politician who opted to represent the rape accused. I repeat that he has a right as a lawyer to represent Satan and the whole of Hell. What I know is that he will not insult the Guyanese people and ever raise his head again in opposition politics. The Guyanese people are not stupid. They know who the enemy is and it is obvious they will know who is condoning and protecting evil. There is something inside of me that scares me when I hear of children being hurt. I have lived a violence free life, all my life.

Sincerely yours,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist

