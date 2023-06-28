Latest update June 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Recognition of the late Dr. Honnett Searwar – a doctor of great fame, honour, simplicity, charm and austerity

Jun 28, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

It is with sorrow, sadness and sympathy we received the news of the passing of Dr. Honnett Searwar, physician, surgeon, obstetrician/gynecologist of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in excess of 55 years of dedicated, devoted, professional service of great skill, charm and patience to and with his patients. He does not speak much.

Dr. Searwar delivered nearly all of my children, Mahendra Kissoon, being the first on June 30th 1968. He became a fond a fragrant friend of my brother Bharat, now deceased. He is known privately for his raucous sense and took great delight in the company of that brother. He was a man of many parts in the realm of the medical profession, administrator, lecturer and educator and mentor of many doctors and young nurses.

He was so selfless in his service, so punctual in the call at the hospital that he frowns on the behaviour pattern of new professionals within the professions. He complains of a lackadaisical behaviour of nurses on punctuality and several other shortcomings which in his view do not aid in the healing process of patients. His dedication and professionalism were recognized by the government and people of Guyana in the award of the Arrow of Achievement (AA) honour.

We will miss this doctor of great fame and honour, simplicity, charm and austerity. He was a noble and faithful devotee of the Lord and the catholic church.

May his soul rest in peace. Eternal rest given to the soul of Honnett Searwar, oh Lord and let perpetual light shine on him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

Regards

J.T. Kissoon

