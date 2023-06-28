It’s critical for the adults who had a role and responsibility for the safety of the Mahdia dorms children be held to a greater account

Dear Editor,

One month after the Mahdia fire – Words cannot fully express the pain and grief felt nationally from the heart-wrenching tragedy that occurred at the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School in Region 8 on the morning of May 22nd, 2023. The devastating Mahdia fire took the lives of 20 children and injured several others causing intense shock, disbelief and anger to spread throughout the nation.

The pain of losing a child is unimaginable. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of Adanye Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha Dandrade, Mary Dandrade, Loreen Evan, Belnisa Evans, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniel, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts, Rita Jeffrey and Sherana Daniels. This unexpected tragedy affected the residents of Mahdia, Chenapau, Micobie, Karisparu and other villages in Region 8, where these innocent souls once called home.

During the aftermath of the traumatic event, many questions and concerns were raised as to who should be held accountable. To date only a child was held accountable for this national tragedy. Guyanese and the rest of the world watched as 19 murder charges were filed against a teenage girl who allegedly started the fire. It was subsequently announced that the government’s intention is to establish a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate the circumstances and causes surrounding the deadly fire. Since then, the nation has not been provided with any further information about the establishment of the COI.

As the authorities hold a child to account, it is even more critical that the adults who had a role and responsibility for the safety and safeguarding of these children be held to a greater account. The recommendations of the UNICEF report are yet to be addressed and whilst it seems like the Fire Department has started installing fire alert and prevention systems at dorms across the country, a more pragmatic and systematic approach is needed from those with responsibilities for protecting children especially in State care. There is a need for transparency and the public should know who is responsible for the various aspects of safeguarding children in State care. After one month, the lingering question is “could this incident have been avoided?” and the resounding answer is, ‘Yes’! This was a grave mistake, and maybe one or a small handful of people may be culpable. We are hopeful that the COI will provide some answers on this question. We are also concerned that reputedly all the children who have survived the fire are now not in a learning environment and it is not clear when they will have access to schooling again.

The children in Region 8 mental and emotional well-being is of critical concern as a result of this fire, however, it is also not clear what systems have been put in place for ongoing emotional care for the children and their families who have lost a loved one, especially since there is no resident social service officer in the Region.

The overall well-being and protection of children from all harm and generally safeguarding families need to be integral to the decision-making process for local authorities, government ministries and agencies, civil society and the business community. Decision-makers must pay keen attention to how and where children access services as this is critical to children’s overall well-being as well as their safety.

Omattie Madray- ChildLink, CSNRG

Juanita Burrowes – United Bricklayers, CRA

Maureen Hope – Youth with Purpose, CRA

Dmitri Nicholson – Youth Challenge Guyana

Ivor Melville – Hope Foundation

Nicole Cole – CSNRG

Collin Marks – Help and Shelter

Bibi Ahamad – We Care Guyana

Ganesh Singh – CSNRG

Ayo Dalgety-Dean – Blossom Inc.

Renata Chuck-A- Sang

Akola Thompson

Salima Bacchus-Hinds

Ashome Clarke – ChildLinK

Hasani Tinnie – ChildLinK

Tieanna Jordan – ChildLinK