Woman, 52, killed in La Grange accident

Jun 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 52-two-year-old woman,Vidya Tie, called ‘Aunty Mala’ was on Monday morning killed after she was struck down by a car along the La Grange Public Road, West Bank  Demerara.

Dead, Vidya Tie known as ‘Aunty Mala’

According to the police, the accident occurred just around 05:50hrs and involved hire car HD 3435 owned and driven by 35-year-old Timothy Waldron of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Information reaching the police revealed that the car was heading north along the western side of the road at a fast rate when the driver claimed that while he was in the process of overtaking a motorcar that was in front of him, the woman suddenly ran across the public road.

He further reported that the left front side of his car ended up hitting the woman. Reports are that as a result of the collision, the pedestrian was flung onto the bonnet and windscreen of the motorcar, and then fell onto the roadway where she received several injuries about her body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and the driver and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.  Her body was then transported to Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage and awaiting a post mortem examination.  The hire car driver has since been arrested, a breathalyzer test was conducted on him and no trace of alcohol was detected. An investigation is ongoing.

