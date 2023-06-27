The secret of success – Guyana style

Latest update June 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh….
Kaieteur News – In Guyana if you want big wuk in de government, yuh gat fuh learn fuh curry favor, be a bootlicker or be a yes-person. Yuh gat to be a good yes-man and yes-woman, if yuh hope to score a good job. De more yuh can say yes, de faster yuh gan climb de ladder of success.
Don’t worry bout too much qualifications, competence, expertise, and integrity. Dem things gan carry yuh only so far. But if yuh want to be catapulted from bottom to top, learn the rules of climbing the ladder of success. If yuh want big wuk, yuh gat to start practicing to bow and kneel. Mek certain yuh gat good knees and yuh neck muscles are strong. Buy a pair of knee guards. Yuh gan need it because yuh gan be spending nuff time stooping and pa-dooping.
Yuh also gat to have strong hands. Yuh must know how fuh slap backs good. And yuh must gat a sweet tongue fuh them semi-Gods with complements and flattery.
There are certain catch phrases yuh must practice such as: “You’re so brilliant! Your visionary leadership is awe-inspiring! I agree with everything you say.” Remember echoing the opinions of higher-ups and behind-kissing are some of the keys to success. And de more yuh can carry news and stab odder people in dem back, de more successful yuh gan become. Experience, qualifications, and track records gan carry yuh only so far and no further. Who needs those when you can fawn yuh way to de top.
And if all of dat not opening doors fuh yuh, learn fuh cook duck curry!
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Love today’s technology, Marriott gane, gane, from we haan.
