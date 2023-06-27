Teen girl allegedly raped by Govt. Minister remains in protective care, being offered counseling – Child Care Agency

… Says circulating victim’s photograph is an unlawful act

Kaieteur News – The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, is presently in the protective custody of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

In a statement released last evening, the CPA disclosed that the girl remains in their custody as she is being offered counseling. The agency also reminded that the circulation of the child’s photograph in matters of this nature on social media is an unlawful act.

Since the rape allegations surfaced against the embattled minister, this is the first statement issued by the CPA.

According to that statement, Assistant Directors, Ms. Levine Gouveia and Ms. Tionna October have oversight of this matter.

It was stated that in keeping with CPA’s mandate, the protection and security of children are of paramount importance. The agency emphasized that the Standard Operating Procedures have been followed throughout the process on this matter and in keeping with the Childcare & Protection Agency Act 46:07, Protection of Children Act 46:06 and the Caribbean Court of Justice-recognized Revised Model Guidelines for Sexual Offence Cases in the Caribbean Region.

Moreover, it was stated that a Forensic Interview was conducted according to the Child Advocacy Center Protocol. It was explained that the Child Advocacy Center Protocol is known to all the stakeholders including the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Non-Governmental Organizations, ChildLink and Blossom Inc. who usually provide the Forensic Interviewing service to CPA in these matters.

It was stated too that the Forensic Interview Report (FIR) has been submitted to the GPF, which has the responsibility to submit the report to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC.

The CPA will be legally represented by the Solicitor General of Guyana while the DPP’s office will provide representation for the child in the matter.

The agency clarified that at no time was the child denied additional or private legal representation.

Additionally, the CPA stressed that it will provide all support and assistance for the child that is needed.

This publication had reported that in a letter to President Irfaan Ali, the teen girl shared gruesome details about how she was allegedly groomed and later raped by the minister. In her letter, she pleaded with President Ali, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and relevant authorities to look into the matter. According to the letter seen by this publication, the girl first met the minister at an event last year, when she was 15-years-old. She said she was raped three months after meeting the minister and at that time, she was 16-years-old. She disclosed in the letter that after continuously harassing her to meet up with him, she eventually agreed to meet the minister. The teen said this is when the minister allegedly raped and sodomised her before handing her a sum of money.

Following the official report made to the police by the teen girl in the company of an officer from the CPA, Minister Dharamlall was arrested and subsequently released on $1M bail.

This publication had reported that the case file was already submitted to the DPP for legal advice.

Amid calls and protest by civil society for Dharamlall to be sacked, President Irfaan Ali announced that the rape accused has stepped down from his ministerial position to allow a probe into the allegations.

Moreover, Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo during a recent interview said that if the rape allegations leveled against Minister Dharamlall are true – the minister would have to face the consequences. Jagdeo also stated that while he hopes the allegations are not true, neither the party nor the government “will put its neck on a block for anyone.” For his part, the president had stated that he spoke to the minister who denied the allegations. However, he said, “no one will be held unaccountable.”