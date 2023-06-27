School girl exposed rape story after parents accepted bribe – relative

Kaieteur News – The teenage girl who was allegedly raped by a government official reportedly released the rape allegation story after her parents allegedly took a settlement from the accused.

According to a relative, the accused and the girl’s parents had a meeting. It was during this meeting that the parents reportedly agreed to take a settlement instead of pursuing the matter. “She thinks her mommy would have stood up for her, not knowing that the mother would have taken bribe, and that is why she put out the letter to make everybody to see… She wanted her mother and father to stand up for she,” the relative told this publication.

When the allegations surfaced, Kaieteur News had contacted the girl and during the first conversation she had declined to comment. However, she later returned the call to clarify that she was not involved.