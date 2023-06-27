Latest update June 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Melitha Anderson, Harte and Mclean cart off with titles at the 2023 Mr Berbice Classic

Jun 27, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In a sport that requires immense dedication and discipline, the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation hosted its 2023 National Intermediate Championship and Mr Berbice Classic which concluded Saturday evening on the Berbice High School stage.

An event, which brought together more than twenty top bodybuilders from all corners of the country, each vying for victory in their respective categories and weight classes, the night was a true celebration of the sport, leaving the audience in awe, with incredible displays of strength, agility, and aesthetics. The stage set for a fierce competition, the audience were on the edge of their seats until the climactic moment when the winners were announced.

Delrea Mclean, Melitha Anderson, and Trisson Harte emerged triumphant, claiming the prestigious titles of 2023 Mr. Bodybuilding, Miss Bikini, and Mr. Physique, respectively. In addition to that, Oshel William received the esteemed Best Legs award, Vanisha Monroe claimed Miss Wellness award and Osie Williams crowned, Mr. Linden.

GBBFF President Keavon Bess (far right) and Secretary Videsh Sookram (left) share stage with the winners at the 2023 Mr Berbice Classic.

Meanwhile on Saturday evening, the crowd witnessed a series of captivating battles, as the competition got off to an excellent start. In the highly competitive Mr. Physique category, Trisson Harte demonstrated his unrivaled physique and claimed the first-place. Kwasi Anderson, representing Unity Gym, also showcased his remarkable physique and secured a well-deserved second place.  Seon Budham from Gym Palace impressed the judges and earned the third-place.

Melitha Anderson, on the other hand, proved to be an outstanding competitor, captivating the audience and ultimately securing the coveted Miss Bikini award. While Oshel William with his exceptional leg development, left an indelible mark on the judges to earning himself the Best Legs award.

First-place finishers in the Men Bodybuilding category.

Melitha Anderson receives her Miss Bikini award.

The largest category, the Men’s Bodybuilding featured four distinct weight classes. In the Under-143 LBS class, Yehoshua Boodie left a lasting impression with his exceptional physique claimed the first-place, while Omar Satar secured the second-place in this fiercely contested category.

Moving up to the Under-155 LBS weight class, Daniel Latchman, representing Space Gym, dominated the competition, earning the well-deserved first-place position. Videsh Sookram from V-Fitness also impressed the judges to secure the second-place position, while Shane Wilkson also of Space Gym finished in third place.

The Under-165 LBS weight class witnessed an extraordinary performance by Delrea Mclean from Mac Precise Fitness gym, who claimed the first-place, followed by Christopher Anthony in second place, while Seon Budham from Gym Palace claimed the third position.

In the final event of the category, the Under-176 LBS weight class, Errol Teekaram asserted his dominance and secured the top spot with an awe-inspiring performance. Martin Lung was also impressive to secure the second-place.

