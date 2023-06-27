Ariana’s Vision & Wild Texas Tom now in the lineup for the One Guyana Breeders Cup $2,000,000 purse

Kaieteur Sports – Two of Guyana’s top racing stables has officially entered the running for the One Guyana Breeders Cup featured race carded for this Sunday, 2nd July, 2023. Ariana’s Vision owned by Mr. Fazal Habibula and Wild Texas Tom owned by the Jagdeo Racing Stables have been in immaculate form and is poised to take a win. The Bush Lot United Turf Club track was recently refurbished as part of a community initiative lead by Nasrudeen Mohamed.

This Sunday’s event is expected to attract a huge patronage of locally bred horses. As the name implies “Breeders Cup”, the horse racing fraternity urges horse owners to maintain a high standard for their stables, equipment and training. The fraternity is seeking to lobby on behalf of stables and horse owners to get concessions and waivers for more international horses to be imported. Presently multiple local businessmen have shown interest in entering the Horse Racing arena for which young groomers and trainers have an advantage to work as caretakers for the new thoroughbreds.

When contacted Mr. Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed explained, “The One Guyana Breeders Cup was designed to allow 90 percent of local race horses to compete. We were forced to postpone the last race due to the inclement weather and poor facilities around the track area. We were not able to start construction on the actual bleachers. Similar to the previous race held, we would mobilize four heavy duty trailers to create a platform for an aerial view. There will be 2 well stocked bars strategically placed for maximum accessibility.”

Top Surinamese stable Club Neutraal, hailing from Wanica mere minutes away from Paramaribo Suriname, the Club had sent four champion horses to Guyana for initial meet in June, but despite the eventual postponement, our eastern neighbours are still in the running for the upcoming races.

The Club had their first win at the Race Of Champions a few months ago where Black cat was able to overturn local horses to capture a win. The Surinamese trainer and groomers are hopeful of keeping that momentum going for the Breeders Cup despite the delay in the event. The Club has another champion Surinamese bred horse named Jet Lee that is expected to make her first run for Breeders Cup.

Head trainer and Club Chairman Mr. Danny Gummels had earlier stated that, “We have been supporting The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and by extension horse racing in Guyana for many years. The exposure and attention these horses receive is healthy, is very good and we urge more Surinamese horse owners and stable to follow. Thus far we have four horses on the ground in Guyana all working towards topping their class and bring home those wins. We feel very welcomed when we come to Guyana to compete and we are in discussions with Surinamese stake holders to host a similar race in back home. We have received tremendous positive reviews with our champion local bred Black Cat and we expect similar attention for the newest addition, Jet Lee.

We had the pleasure of visiting the newly refurbished Bush Lot United Turf Club track and was very impressed with the work done. From what we understand it’s the first all weather track in Guyana and we are excited…. We are increasingly please with the facilities offered at the Jumbo Jet Stables located in Bush Lot and is honored to work along with Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed who has been quite accommodating.”