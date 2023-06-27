APA, District Councils meet with carbon credits scheme verifier Aster Global

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) along with representatives from the Moruca District Council (MDC), Upper Mazaruni District Council (UMDC), North Pakaraimas District Council (NPDC) and South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) met with carbon credits scheme verifier, Aster Global last Saturday at Cara Lodge in Georgetown.

Aster Global has been contracted as the auditor of Guyana’s carbon credits scheme to ensure compliance with the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) Secretariat’s TREES (The REDD+ Environmental Excellence) Standard. Aster Global was represented by its Principal Scientist and lead auditor, Mr. Kevin Markham and Forester/GIS Remote Sensing Specialist, Mr. Sandesh Shrestha, the APA said in a press release. Mr. Franklin Paniagua, ART’s Director of Policy was also part of the team at Saturday’s meeting.

The APA delegation was led by Executive Director, Ms Jean La Rose and included Executive Committee members – Vice President ,Ms. Junisha Johnny, Secretary, Mr . David Wilson, Assistant Secretary,Mr. John Campbell, Treasurer, Mr. Earl Thomas, Assistant Treasurer, Mr. Reynold Hutson, and Youth Representative, Mr. Kemal Robinson. Other APA Secretariat staff, including Governance and Rights Coordinator, Ms Laura George, was also present at the meeting. Ms George is APA’s lead on carbon credits and forestry governance.

The District Councils were represented by Waramuri Toshao Mr. Vivian Edwards for the MDC, UMDC Chair and Toshao of Kako Mr. Mario Hastings along with Paruima Toshao Mr. Lennox Percy, NPDC Chair Mr. Clifton Pereira and SRDC’s Communications Officer Ms. Immaculata Casimero.

Mr. Markham told the meeting that Guyana is entering its second crediting phase (2021-2025) and his team was conducting site visits for the verification of the credits and compliance with the TREES standards. He said that the meeting with the APA stems from the comments submitted during the last crediting phase (2016-2020) and subsequent complaints to the ART Secretariat.

In his introduction, Mr. Markham explained that his team met with communities in Regions 1, 2 and 5 along with government and other stakeholders. He added that the team’s priorities were based on the “useful comments” submitted by the APA. During the meeting, Mr. Markham asked a series of questions surrounding concerns raised during the last crediting period particularly relating to the processes employed to arrive at the benefit-sharing agreement, the National Toshaos Council (NTC) resolution endorsing the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2023 and the overall consultation period led by the government. Additionally, Mr. Markham committed to follow-up meetings if necessary, with the APA and District Councils to ensure that all their questions are addressed.

The District Council representatives took the lead during the discussion and presented the Aster Global team with all the relevant information relating to the law, processes, and guidelines of free, prior and informed consent (FPIC). The meeting was also used as an opportunity to elicit answers from Aster Global’s team about the work they do and how they ensure compliance with the TREE Standards. At the end of the meeting, there was a commitment to further collaboration and information sharing from all the parties present.