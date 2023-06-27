Another $60M added to Sports Hall $218M rehabilitation project

Kaieteur News – Adding to the $218 million that has already been spent on the ongoing rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office recently awarded another contract worth $60,324,675, this time it is to complete the works to the northern face of the building.

On its website, NPTAB stated that the $60 million contract was awarded to S&K Construction/ Consultancy Services and General Supplies. This contractor was among nine companies who had submitted bids for the project which was estimated to cost $66.6 million. As previously reported, the ministry commenced a rehabilitation project last year to have the sporting facility enhanced and modernised. Kaieteur News had reported that in November last year, contractor, ECS Construction had won a $97M contract to have the front of the building redesigned. While in December, that same contractor was awarded another contract worth $89 million to install the HVAC systems. This means that ECS Construction has been awarded a total of $186M for the two projects.

During a visit to the Sports Hall back in November, Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Charles Ramson had told this publication that the $97M covers only the first phase of the rehabilitation project. The minister explained then that the works at the Sports Hall will be done in phases that will run concurrently.

Speaking of the first phase, the Minister had said, “this one is for the redesign of the front section; the entire front section is going to be pulled down and be modernized.” This specific phase is expected to be completed in eight months. The other phases will see the entire facility air conditioned, and the installation of bucket seats. The Minister disclosed that the Sports Hall’s flooring will be enhanced as well, while the bottom sides of the building are to extended “to give us a little bit more room.”

Ramson said that the Sports Hall is old and rehabilitation is aimed at modernizing the facility. “You know we are in a modern country. We need to have a modern facility especially a modern indoor facility, it would be the only air conditioned facility that is indoor in the country and that’s important not only for the sports that we play there currently, let’s say we wanna host international boxing this would be a good facility for that,” he had explained.

Following the tender to rehabilitate the facility, the Ministry had also invited bids for the repair of the main roof which is estimated to cost $12.5M, electrical installation works which was estimated to cost $37.9M and the heating, ventilation and, air conditioning (HVAC) installation works, which was estimated to cost $74.2M.

Back in December, NPTAB had awarded another contract worth $31 million to A. Orgasein and Sons to execute the electrical works at the facility. This year, the government has allocated a total of $4.3 billion for the overall development of sports in the country. This allocation will also be used to fund the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. With the rehabilitation works still ongoing, tenders were issued back in April for the executing of plumbing installation works, and sealing of vents and vented walls works. The ministry’s engineer estimated that the plumbing works at the sporting facility would cost $9 million, while the ceiling works is estimated at $14.9 million.