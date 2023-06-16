Organisers anticipate intense conclusion

2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – Ahead the final day of the 2023 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Championships which is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, the organising team gave an update of the highly anticipated finale.

Yesterday, alongside displaying the hardware up for grabs, Petra Organisation’s Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, said all systems are in place for the finals in both Divisions, barring the looming threat of inclement weather.

Mendonca added that he was very impressed with the performances of certain teams like Bush Lot and the Hinterland units, especially Waramuri Top, who have advanced to both finals.

He also disclosed that he sees the need for Coaching Education among the teachers that train majority of the teams.

However, the Co-Director added, “The tournament has undoubtedly made way for the stakeholders of football to assess these young players from the further reaches of Guyana and see how best they can be integrated into the National programmes.”

On Saturday when the event culminates, the victors in the two categories cart off with the championship trophies along with $300,000 towards a school project, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the respective trophy.

Following the exit of the Boys’ defending champion, Charlestown, a new champion will be determined by the final showdown which features Waramuri Top and Bartica.

There will also be a new Girls champion after defending champion, Charlestown, failed to advance past the quarterfinal stage, which leaves the crown to be won by either President’s College or Waramuri Top.

Prior to the finals, the day’s fixture will begin with the seventh-place place matches, followed by the fifth-place and third-place showdowns.

This tournament is organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.