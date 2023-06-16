Man acquitted of killing ex’s new boyfriend

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Nigel Thomas was on Wednesday acquitted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Thomas, of James and Victoria Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown, was on trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court. He was on remand for the murder of Kyle Chase since January 6, 2020.

According to reports, the incident occurred on December 20, 2019, at his ex-girlfriend’s home at Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown. Thomas had denied the charge and at the conclusion of the trial which began on May 30, 2023, a 12-member jury found him not guilty of the offence. The trial lasted four days.

In the matter, the State was represented by Prosecutors Cicelia Corbin, Simran Gajraj, Rbina Christmas and Madana Rampersaud. Thomas was represented by attorneys-at-law Dexter Todd, Jevon Cox and Donette Anthony.

According to reports, both Thomas and Chase shared a relationship with an individual who invited both men to her home on the evening of December 30, 2019. An argument ensued when the men met each other at their then girlfriend’s home. Their argument escalated into a scuffle.

Both men were accompanied by one of their cousins who were also involved in the scuffle. Thomas was allegedly struck to the head during the scuffle which rendered him unconscious. He subsequently regained consciousness at the Georgetown Public Hospital. It was then that he was informed that Chase was stabbed and that he subsequently succumbed to his injuries. However, Thomas maintained his innocence in the matter since then.

Thomas’ lawyers disclosed that their client said that he was attacked by the deceased and the deceased’s cousin at his then girlfriend’s home. He lost consciousness twice and was unaware of who stabbed the deceased or how he was stabbed. He told the court that he did not commit the offence and had no intention of causing any harm to the deceased.

It was stated too that there was no witness in the matter who could have contradicted the version of the events given by Thomas. The witnesses also failed to establish that Thomas had any intention to cause injury to the deceased or that he actually inflicted the wound that resulted in his death.