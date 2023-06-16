Man accused of impregnating teenage stepdaughter arrested while taking her to do abortion

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday morning detained a North West District man at Charity, Pomeroon River who was allegedly taking his 13-year-old stepdaughter to undergo an abortion at a bottom house clinic on the Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that the man shares a relationship with the child’s mother. He resides with the victim and her siblings at a village within the Moruca sub-region. Recently, villagers found out that the teen was pregnant and that the man was planning to have her undergo an abortion. A police source related that since the victim was 8-years-old, the man was accused of molesting her while the family resided at a remote area within Region One. The man subsequently left the area with his family after the allegations became public.

Sometime last year, the family settled at their present address within the Moruca sub-region and the child, alleged that the man continued to interfere with her soon after she entered secondary school. Reports are that the child’s mother knew of the man’s behaviour since she once caught him red-handed in a sexual position with her daughter. However, a resident of the area said the woman informed the child to remain quiet since the man was their sole breadwinner and that he had a medical condition.

Late last week, the source said the child’s schoolteachers found out that she was pregnant after she became ill. The man decided to devise a plan to have her undergo an abortion after residents got wind of the allegations last weekend.

On Wednesday morning, police at Charity received a report that the man was on his way there in a passenger boat from Moruca in the company of the victim and her older brother. He was promptly arrested and questioned on arrival. Welfare officers in Region Two then grilled the child for hours on the matter. The man is expected to be placed before the courts soon. Residents of Moruca related that this was not the first time such an incident occurred at the village in question. They said there have been numerous cases where underage girls were impregnated by their stepfather or other male adults in the area.