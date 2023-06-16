Kings secure first win in GFF/KFC Elite League, Santos FC falter to own goal

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation/KFC 2023 Elite Football League continued on Tuesday at the National Training Centre, Providence. Tuesday night witnessed an exciting double header between Victoria Kings and Fruta Conquerors FC, and Police FC and Santos FC.

The clash between Victoria Kings and the defending champions, Fruta Conquerors FC ended 2-1, while Police FC defeated Santos FC 1-0 compliments of an unfortunate own-goal decision.

In the first match of the night, the Victoria Kings took an early lead with Captain Inceford Charles scoring in the 20th minute. Kevin Williams further extended their advantage with a brilliant goal in the 34th minute to secure a 2-0 lead. It wasn’t until the second half that Fruta Conquerors managed to respond, with Dennis Edwards finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Despite having several opportunities, the Tucville based team failed to capitalize on them, and the match ended with Victoria Kings winning 2-1. This victory marked the first win for the Victorians in the GFF/KFC-sponsored Elite League 2023, after being winless for five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, in the second match between Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC and Santos FC; both teams struggled to find the net despite their valiant efforts. They missed multiple scoring opportunities, but it was the Police side that emerged victorious. They secured three points, thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Santos in the 60th minute. Police won 1-0.

The League continued yesterday at the same venue, featuring a match between Den Amstel FC and Western Tigers at 19:00hrs, followed by a clash between Buxton United and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC at 21:00hrs.