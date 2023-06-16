Johnny Barnwell small-goal Football competition set for this weekend

Kaieteur Sports – South Turkeyen Sports Committee, in collaboration with Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell, is excited to announce the rescheduled dates for its premier football events. The competitions will now take place this weekend at the Vryheid Lust Tarmac. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the events had to be postponed from their initial dates, but the organizers are determined to make it an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators.

On Saturday, June 17th, witness the Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell Under-16 Four-a-Side small-goal Football competition. The action-packed matches will commence at 3:00 pm. The excitement continues on Sunday, June 18th, with the exciting Father’s Day Open Three-a-side small-goal Football competition, starting as early as 7:00 am.

The event has attracted top small-goal teams such as; Plaisance, North Sophia, B-Field Sophia, Beterverwagting, Better Hope, Buxton, Bent Street, and many others, all competing for the prestigious Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell trophy, generously donated by the Bannas Foundation.

Meanwhile, the South Turkeyen Sports Committee has arranged several enticing cash prizes for best individual player and the best-performing teams on the competition day.

The organizers sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling of the events. They are committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. The competition is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Nigel Hinds of Financial Services and Puran Brothers, who have shown their support for grassroots sports development.