Golden Jaguars building next generation of stars

Jun 16, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) continues to invest heavily in the Senior Men’s National Team, Golden Jaguars, especially regarding their preparation for the upcoming Gold Cup Preliminaries in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
To build a strong core and develop a fluid transition of players in the blossoming programme, the Jaguars’ management, in executing the vision of the GFF, invited Marcus Tudor and Brandon Solomon to their training camp in Jamaica.
The Golden Jaguars were encamped at the Jamaica Football Federation Technical
Centre in Kingston from May 26 – June 4.
The duo is attending St. Jago High School, compliments of a scholarship from the GFF.
St. Jago High is a secondary coeducational institution founded in 1744. It is renowned for graduating some of Jamaica’s senior military officers, academic scholars, performing artists, and globally known-sportsmen and women.
Speaking to GFF Media in Kingston, the duo thanked the management for inviting them to the trails and noted, “We have learnt a lot about what it takes to play at the senior level.
It was a great opportunity to train with the guys who we look up to and hopefully can fill their shoes one day.”
Assistant Coach Wayne Dover commended the players for their discipline and attitude toward learning in the sessions.
“You guys have shown a great passion for learning about improving and playing international football. It is now for you to continue working on your game and keep the commitment and desire to represent your country as you have done at the youth level”, Dover stated.
At the Golden Jaguars’ second phase of the encampment from June 5 – 14 in Palm Beach
Gardens, Florida, some youth players from the diaspora trained with the senior players and showed promising signs.
The Golden Jaguars are in Florida preparing to face Grenada on June 17 at the DRV PNK Stadium from 21:00h.
A win will place them one step closer to returning to the main draw of the Gold Cup, as they would then play the victor of Guadalupe vs Antigua and Barbuda on June 20 to seal a spot in Group D alongside Canada, Guatemala and Cuba.
