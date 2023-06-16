Latest update June 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fitness Express supports GBBFF for upcoming Mr Berbice Classic

Jun 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Fitness Express has offered their support to the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) on Wednesday with a cheque of sponsorship to offset the expenses of the 2023 Mr. Berbice Classic/National Intermediate Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on June 24th at the Berbice High School.

GBBFF Vice President, Eybo Orford (left) collecting sponsorship cheque from Fitness Express Manager Ian Rogers.

GBBFF Vice President, Eybo Orford (left) collecting sponsorship cheque from Fitness Express Manager Ian Rogers.

This competition will feature at least twenty-five exceptional athletes competing for the coveted titles, including Miss Best Legs, Men’s Physique, and Bodybuilding categories. Start time 18:00 hours, admission is $1,500.

Meanwhile, Fitness Express has already shown their financial support for this event, with the aim of providing dedicated athletes in the bodybuilding and fitness fraternity, and the County of Berbice with high-level bodybuilding competition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

16 West African Countries, richest region in the world, and can’t feed their people a meal a day.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Minister of Sport addresses CAC Games contingent

Minister of Sport addresses CAC Games contingent

Jun 17, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – As part of the new sports protocol, the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr met with the representative teams at the National Cultural Centre...
Read More
Golden Jaguars hunting ‘spicy’ win tonight against Grenada

Golden Jaguars hunting ‘spicy’ win tonight...

Jun 17, 2023

Petterson-Griffith powers to Deadlift silver, Squat bronze

Petterson-Griffith powers to Deadlift silver,...

Jun 17, 2023

Buxton United and Den Amstel suffer heavy defeats

Buxton United and Den Amstel suffer heavy defeats

Jun 17, 2023

Fourth edition of ExxonMobil Boys & Girls Championships wraps up today

Fourth edition of ExxonMobil Boys & Girls...

Jun 17, 2023

Paruima wins Upper Mazauruni U-18 Football Tournament

Paruima wins Upper Mazauruni U-18 Football...

Jun 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Time to take back the PPPC!

    Kaieteur News – It will take a sacrificial lamb for the PPP to be returned to the bosom of the working class – the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]