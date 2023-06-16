Fitness Express supports GBBFF for upcoming Mr Berbice Classic

Kaieteur Sports – Fitness Express has offered their support to the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) on Wednesday with a cheque of sponsorship to offset the expenses of the 2023 Mr. Berbice Classic/National Intermediate Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on June 24th at the Berbice High School.

This competition will feature at least twenty-five exceptional athletes competing for the coveted titles, including Miss Best Legs, Men’s Physique, and Bodybuilding categories. Start time 18:00 hours, admission is $1,500.

Meanwhile, Fitness Express has already shown their financial support for this event, with the aim of providing dedicated athletes in the bodybuilding and fitness fraternity, and the County of Berbice with high-level bodybuilding competition.