Father’s Day dominoes competition set for Sunday

Jun 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Team Diamond, 007 and Big James will be hosting a father’s day dominoes competition on Sunday at Cigars and Cognac, Melanie Market Street, East Coast Demerara starting at 14:00hrs.

Entrance fee is $15,000.

The winning team will take home a trophy and $225,000, runner up a trophy and $175,000 and third place a trophy and $100,000.

Interested team can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659 8672.

