Father’s Day dominoes competition set for Sunday

Jun 16, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Team Diamond, 007 and Big James will be hosting a father’s day dominoes competition on Sunday at Cigars and Cognac, Melanie Market Street, East Coast Demerara starting at 14:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $15,000.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $225,000, runner up a trophy and $175,000 and third place a trophy and $100,000.
Interested team can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659 8672.
