Farewell to our Mayor!

Jun 16, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Our beloved mayor has boldly declared that his political career is far from over. But what future awaits our mayor?

Is he now going to throw his hat in the ring for the leadership of his party? Or will he settle for simply being a candidate for his party in the 2025 elections? We will have to wait and see, listen to his words and watch his next move.

The mayor should first be given a grand sendoff. He deserves it. We will all miss his linguistic creativity. No one prior has used the English language which such facility as he has done during his tenure. He has been extremely entertaining and enlightening.

In a world where politics can often be dull and uninspiring, the Mayor has made municipal politics extremely lively and interesting. Imagine what he  can do as the leader of his party or even as a member of the country’s National Assembly. Imagine how enthralled our foreign diplomats will be to sit and listen to him.

Imagine him campaigning for votes by undertaking daring acts of defiance such as lying on the roadway. He is capable of wonders on the campaign trail and who knows what inspiring speeches he will deliver on the campaign platform moving the audience to both tears and laughter and even tears of laughter. So let us wish him well and look forward to hearing more from him. He has been quite a find for APNU. He still has much more to offer. The loss of his presence from municipal politics must become a gain at the national level.  Local politics would be quite mundane without him.

Talk Half. Leff Half!

