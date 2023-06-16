CXC to proceed with exams despite theft of papers in Jamaica

Latest update June 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Following reports that examinations papers were reportedly stolen from a school in Jamaica, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Thursday reported that they would continue to administer the examinations as scheduled.
In a statement on Thursday, CXC said that it has advised all stakeholders, that following consultations with Ministries of Education from across the region, the regional examinations will be written as scheduled on the time table.
“To date, there has been no confirmation that the secured fire-proof cabinet containing examination papers, which was stolen from a school in Jamaica has been compromised,” CXC reported yesterday.
The statement continued, “CXC reassures candidates that their best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes and wishes all candidates well in their examinations. As the police continue their investigations in Jamaica, CXC and Ministry officials from across the region will continue to monitor the security of the regional examinations.”
Kaieteur News had reported that on Wednesday CXC confirmed that they have been informed that fireproof cabinets containing the exams sheets for nine subjects scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand appealed to the students writing the 2023 examination to remain calm and to continue prepare for their exams. “To the children writing CXC and their parents and teachers, please remain calm and continue to prepare for your exams. We will keep you promptly informed and will act only in your best interest,” the Minister said.
Kaieteur News had reported last month that the 2023 examination was also breached after CXC found that the Mathematics Paper 02 was leaked before the exam was written. CXC had confirmed that the leaking of the paper had occurred in Jamaica. That matter is still under investigation.
16 West African Countries, richest region in the world, and can’t feed their people a meal a day.
Jun 17, 2023Kaieteur Sports – As part of the new sports protocol, the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr met with the representative teams at the National Cultural Centre...
Jun 17, 2023
Jun 17, 2023
Jun 17, 2023
Jun 17, 2023
Jun 17, 2023
Kaieteur News – It will take a sacrificial lamb for the PPP to be returned to the bosom of the working class – the... more
By: Sir. Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]