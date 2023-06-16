Latest update June 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

CARICOM commends Guyana for its election to UN Security Council

Jun 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated Guyana on its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which serves as a testament to the country’s distinguished record of service in the United Nations.

In a press release Tuesday, CARICOM said the election assumes heightened significance against the background of the challenges to current global peace and security for which the council has responsibility. The release added that this is also in accordance with security cooperation that is a pillar of the Caribbean Community.

“Guyana is positioned to offer unique perspectives to UN Security Council matters, as a voice for small island and low-lying coastal developing states,” the missive noted. Last week, by a majority vote, Guyana was elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the period 2024–2025.

While presenting budget 2023 in February, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said the decision to present Guyana’s candidature for the UNSC seat was motivated by a desire to further enhance the country’s standing as an active and valuable contributor to global debates, particularly in areas such as the environment and international peace and security. This is something that a seat on the council would advance.

The security council is charged under the United Nations Charter with the responsibility for the maintenance of international security and peace. As part of this mandate, the council takes the lead in identifying the existence of a threat to peace and encouraging parties to a dispute to settle it by peaceful means. The council, in some cases, can also impose sanctions to maintain or restore international peace.

The theme of the country’s candidacy is ‘Partnering for Peace and Prosperity.’

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, said the country will assume its responsibilities as a member of the council with the utmost seriousness and dedication, in light of the complex and challenging global state of affairs. “We intend to be a constructive and engaged partner with the members of the council and the wider international community in the search for solutions to the myriad of momentous challenges that beset our human family. The Government of Guyana looks forward to continuing our nation’s contribution to the strengthening of multilateralism and the rule of international law, to the promotion of peace, sustainable development, human rights, and respect for international law both for the people of our own country and for peoples across the globe,” the head of state noted. The UN General Assembly also elected Algeria, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and South Korea to the Security Council.

