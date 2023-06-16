Arjune (66) leads Pegasus to thrilling win over Carr Tec Masters

Kaieteur Sports – Opening batsman Krishna Arjune hit a polished 66 to steer Pegasus to another thrilling victory over Carr Tec Masters last Sunday at St. Bedes where action continued in the 2023 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs Over-40, Division 2 competition.

The right-handed Arjune, who represented his native Guyana in 40 first-class matches, struck five sixes and three fours to help his team surpass defending champion Carr Tec Masters’ competitive 175-8 from 20-overs. Pegasus got to the target with four balls remaining losing four wickets in the process.

Arjune also shared a vital 85-run second-wicket stand with Ravendra Madholall who contributed 24. Earlier, the prolific Arjune, who made a century the previous week, also collaborated with his fellow opener Ken Itwaru with a steady stand of 56. Itwaru made a useful 27.

Monty Dass was the pick of the bowler for Carr Tec having snapped up 2-15 from two overs. In the last over bowled by Mahendra Moniram, Paul Dass formalized things for Pegasus with an effortless six over long-off.

Earlier, Carr Tec Masters called correctly at the toss and without hesitation decided to take first knock.

They lost wickets at regular intervals, but senior campaigner Azeez Baksh provided some much-needed resistance down the order by compiling 43 runs as he left unbeaten. His innings was characterised with three sixes and two fours. He got support from siblings Safraz and Imtiaz Abjal with 29 and 21 respectively.

Teddy Singh grabbed three wickets for 19 runs from his maximum three overs while Khem Singh also in the wicket-column by claiming 2-30 also in his three-overs outing.

The eight-team competition is slated to continue on Sunday at various venues across the Scarborough Jurisdiction.

Pegasus will engage with Helena Sports Club, while Carr Tec Masters meeting up United Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, Leguan Warriors are leading the points’ chart having chalked up three wins from as many matches. Ramblers sit at number 2, while Carr Tec Masters occupying the number 3 spot and Pegasus at number 4. United Cricket Club battling at number 5 but all have 12 points after suffering a defeat each.

Helena Sports Club and the other participating team GT Bannas are yet to win a game in this year’s edition.

The competition is expected to conclude late August.