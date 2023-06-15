Suspect being investigated for illegal firearm nabbed during high-speed chase

Latest update June 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A suspect under investigation in an illegal firearm matter was on Monday nabbed after engaging detectives in a high-speed chase along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Plainclothes ranks in an unmarked car attempted to intercept the suspect’s car but he evaded them and drove away. The policemen chased behind until eventually cornering him along Aubrey Barker Road. Residents alleged that they heard shots being fired during the chase but according police this is not true. The suspect remains in custody as the investigations continue.
Jun 15, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Confident of doing well for himself and the nation, Guyana’s leading strongman, Carlos Petterson-Griffith has left these shores to compete at this year’s edition of the...
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s modern political history saw the emergence of two charismatic and dominant political figures.... more
By: Sir. Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
