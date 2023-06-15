Latest update June 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Suspect being investigated for illegal firearm nabbed during high-speed chase

Jun 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A suspect under investigation in an illegal firearm matter was on Monday nabbed after engaging detectives in a high-speed chase along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The two cars involved in the high-speed chase.

The two cars involved in the high-speed chase.

Plainclothes ranks in an unmarked car attempted to intercept the suspect’s car but he evaded them and drove away. The policemen chased behind until eventually cornering him along Aubrey Barker Road. Residents alleged that they heard shots being fired during the chase but according police this is not true.  The suspect remains in custody as the investigations continue.

