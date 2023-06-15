Suspect being investigated for illegal firearm nabbed during high-speed chase

Kaieteur News – A suspect under investigation in an illegal firearm matter was on Monday nabbed after engaging detectives in a high-speed chase along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Plainclothes ranks in an unmarked car attempted to intercept the suspect’s car but he evaded them and drove away. The policemen chased behind until eventually cornering him along Aubrey Barker Road. Residents alleged that they heard shots being fired during the chase but according police this is not true. The suspect remains in custody as the investigations continue.