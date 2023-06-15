Latest update June 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Samoura to step down as FIFA Secretary General

Jun 15, 2023 Sports

(Reuters) – Senegal’s Fatma Samoura will step down from her role as FIFA Secretary General at the end of the year, world soccer’s governing body said yesterday.

Samoura, who was a United Nations veteran, became the first woman to be named FIFA secretary general and was tasked with its day-to-day running as the body looked to fix its reputation after being embroiled in corruption scandals.

Her predecessor Jerome Valcke was fired in 2016 and banned for ethics violations.

FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura addresses delegates at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center (IPRC) Kigali stadium, during the inauguration of a FIFA football programme for all schools, in Kigali, Rwanda March 14, 2023. (REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/File Photo)

“FIFA today is a better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation. I will leave FIFA with a high sense of pride and fulfilment,” Samoura said in a statement.

“I had intended to share my news first with the FIFA Council members next week, but I am aware there has been growing speculation about my position in recent months.

“For now, I am fully focused on the preparation and delivery of the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

Samoura, who began her U.N. career with the World Food Programme in 1995 and served as country representative or director in six African countries, was heavily involved in improving women’s football.

“Fatma was the first woman, and the first African, to be appointed to such an important position at FIFA,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“We respect Fatma’s decision and I would like to thank her for such dedication and commitment to football.”

Samoura oversaw the restructuring of FIFA which included appointing two deputy secretary generals and creating a new women’s football division.

