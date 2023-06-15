Exxon uses subsidiary to stand US$2B oil spill guarantee for Stabroek Block

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Corporation’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) lodged a US$2B affiliate company guarantee for oil spills in the Stabroek Block. This was confirmed by EEPGL’s Vice President and Business Service Manager, Phillip Rietema.

During a press briefing yesterday at the company’s Kingstown office, Rietema said the guarantee was lodged last Friday with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This was done in keeping with an order from Appellate Court Judge, Justice Rishi Persaud.

Justice Persaud had issued an order for a US$2B parent and/or affiliate company guarantee from EEPGL to be lodged as a condition to a stay of execution granted on a lower court’s order. That order, originally issued by High Court Judge, Justice Sandil Kissoon called for an unlimited parent and/or affiliate company guarantee to be provided to the EPA by June 10 or the Liza Phase One Project Permit would be suspended.

The case which saw such a landmark ruling was initially filed by two Guyanese, Godfrey Whyte and Frederick Collins who were of the view that EEPGL was in breach of its financial assurance obligations under the Liza One Permit. Attorneys-at-Law Seenauth Jairam SC and Melinda Janki represented both gentlemen.

The EPA and EEPGL subsequently filed appeals for Justice Kissoon’s entire judgment to be thrown out. Pending the hearing of that case before the Full Bench of the Appellate Court, a stay of execution was granted as it was believed that the company as well as the country would suffer grave economic consequences.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall has also filed an application to join both entities on the matter. He too intends to argue that if the environmental permit for the oil project is suspended then Guyana would suffer grave economic loss. His application will be heard June 22 before Justice Rishi Persaud.

The Liza Phase One Project is currently producing 151,000 barrels of oil. Its gas is also one of the key resources to be used in the gas-to-energy project set for start up next year.

EEPGL has argued that it has several measures in place to protect Guyana. It has said that there is a US$600M per occurrence coverage in place and now the US$2B affiliate guarantee. EEPGL also has about US$20B in assets against which it can immediately borrow cash if need be. It therefore means that the company has about US$22.6B in financial coverage for an oil spill along with other preventative measures in place which include subscriptions to a capping stack. This equipment is of significance as it can be deployed to a well blowout within mere days. Guyana is also expected to have one in country.