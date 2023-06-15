CXC exam papers stolen from school in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Wednesday announced that examination papers stored at a high school in Jamaica have been stolen.

CXC in a statement said that they have been informed that fireproof cabinets containing the exams sheets for nine subjects scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from the school.“This is of grave concern to CXC and the matter is being investigated by the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). CXC is in constant contact with the Ministry of Education and Youth in Jamaica and an update was shared with the Ministries of Education from across the region at a meeting earlier today (Wednesday),” CXC reported.

CXC further stated that it is determining the course of action and will communicate with the different ministries and that further information on the matter will be shared as it becomes available.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand appealed to the students writing the 2023 examination to remain calm and to continue prepare for their exams. “To the children writing CXC and their parents and teachers Please remain calm and continue to prepare for your exams. We will keep you promptly informed and will act only in your best interest,” the Minister said.

Kaieteur News had reported last month that the 2023 examination was also breached after CXC found that the Mathematics Paper 02 was leaked before the exam was written. CXC had confirmed that the leaking of the paper had occurred in Jamaica. That matter is still under investigation.