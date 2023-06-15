City Hall acquires two compactors to enhance waste management

Kaieteur News – The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown have recently approved the purchase of two state-of-the-art compactors as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance waste management and improve sustainability within the City markets.

The acquisition of these compactor units marks a significant step forward in the city’s commitment to environmental responsibility and efficient waste disposal, the Council said in a press release. The decision to invest in these compactor units was made after careful consideration of various factors, including the growing population, waste management challenges, and the need to streamline the collection process. The new compactors will be strategically placed at key locations, ensuring accessibility and convenience for vendors, citizens, businesses, and waste management personnel.

According to City Hall the compactors are equipped with advanced technology that maximizes compaction ratios, allowing for increased waste storage capacity. This efficiency will reduce the frequency of waste collection and, consequently, the number of collection vehicles on the road, leading to reduced traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions.

Additionally, the compactor units are designed to handle different types of waste, including general waste, recyclables, and organic matter. Their versatility will enable more effective waste separation, leading to better recycling outcomes and reduced landfill usage.

The compactors are equipped with odor control mechanisms that will mitigate unpleasant odors typically associated with waste disposal areas. Additionally, their sleek and modern design will contribute to the overall aesthetics of the cityscape.

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine expressed enthusiasm about the purchase, stating:”the acquisition of these compactor units aligns with our city’s vision of creating a cleaner and greener environment for our citizens. By investing in advanced waste management infrastructure, we are taking a proactive approach to tackle the challenges of waste disposal while promoting sustainability.”

The compactor units are expected to be operational within the next few months, following the necessary installation and training procedures. The City Council is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will work closely with waste management personnel to ensure a smooth implementation process. City Hall said the investment in these compactor units is part of a broader initiative by the City Council to prioritise environmental sustainability and improve the overall quality of life for residents. Through collaborations with local community organizations, educational institutions, and businesses, the council aims to raise awareness about waste reduction, recycling practices, and responsible waste management habits.