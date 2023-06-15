Carlos Petterson-Griffith off to the IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Confident of doing well for himself and the nation, Guyana’s leading strongman, Carlos Petterson-Griffith has left these shores to compete at this year’s edition of the IPF World Classic OpenPowerlifting Championship which is taking place in St Julians, Malta from June, 11th to the 18th.

All the action will unfold at the Intercontinental Arena Conference Centre, Intercontinental Hotel, St George’s, Bay, St Julians with the Guyanese set to compete early on Friday morning (June 16th) from around 07:00hrs.

The competition will be of the highest caliber and is attracting athletes from 65 nations, with over 400 lifters, 37 referees, and 257 other officials, making it the largest and most diverse participation in any Open Classic World Championship ever.

Peterson-Griffith will contest the 93kg category which has a total of 42 nominated lifters with the Guyanese plotted as fourth in the squat at 310kgs, he is about 7th (330.0kg) in the deadlift and 12th overall based on his total of 880.0kg.

While acknowledging that this is the pinnacle of competitiveness one can aim for in the sport at the highest possible level, Petterson-Griffith notes that he is eager to see the Golden Arrowhead fly with pride amongst the best athletes in the world and the 33 nations in his category.

Petterson-Griffith met with Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) President Franklin Wilson on Tuesday evening just before his departure for New York. Wilson encouraged the leading strongman to pull on all his experience and was assured that the powerlifting fraternity and by extension all Guyana was behind him, 100%.

“Also know that the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Director of Sport, Steven Ninvalle and the Government of Guyana is fully behind you and would be repping for you along with the nation when you are on the platform. You’ll be carrying this nation with you and we wish you nothing but the best. We are assured you’re a fierce competitor and we expect nothing less that eh best from you.”

Petterson-Griffith, who is the only Caribbean athlete in this category posited that one of his main aims besides placing amongst the top guns in the world, is being able to make a mark and break through for many other local athletes and those in the Caribbean.

“I want them to see what hard work is all about and more so, work the same way and even harder to fulfill their dreams and even surpass what I’ve done and take the bar higher. I must say thank you to the Honourable Minister Charles Ramson Jr., the Ministry of Sport, the National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, GAPLF for working tirelessly to get me to these championships, the folks who have helped me in and out of Suriname to get the Schengen visa, MVP Sports, Fitness Express, Superior Concrete, Space Gym and the other private supporters. Thank you all for your continued backing, let’s go and break some records, together.”

Persons desirous of following the championship can do so via the following link, https://www.youtube.com/@Olympics/. The GAPLF Facebook page will also be hosing the link, so fans and followers can also tune in to follow Petterson-Griffith from around 07:00hrs, Friday morning.