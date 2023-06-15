Businessman found dead in apartment was beaten to death – autopsy finds

Latest update June 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- An autopsy conducted on the body of young city businessman, Nakema Dimitri Deonauth, revealed that he was beaten to death.
According to the autopsy results, Deonauth died from brain hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain) due to blunt force trauma to the head. The fatal hit to the head was further compounded by compression injuries to the neck meaning that his killer might have choked or attempted to strangle him.
Police told Kaieteur News that the doctor who performed the autopsy opined that his “fatal injuries were caused by either cuffs or a hit with a hard object”. Deonauth was found dead on Monday in his Regent and Cummings Street, Georgetown apartment.
Kaieteur News understands that Deonauth was found dead by his father who visited his apartment with the intent of taking him to breakfast, a frequent practice. Reports are that Deonauth was unreachable and his father, Rajindra Deonauth solicited the spare keys to the apartment from the landlord. Upon entry to the apartment he found his son’s lifeless body in the apartment and he summoned the police.
Upon seeing the young businessman’s dead body, the elder Deonauth behaved disorderly causing police to detain him. The 39-year-old was his father’s only son. Deonauth’s body reportedly bore multiple marks of violence. He was last seen alive on Sunday evening after closing up one of the family’s businesses. Investigations are ongoing.
