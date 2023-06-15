A Requiem for Small Parties and Individual Candidates

Latest update June 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De two political Goliaths squared off in de local government elections. And now dem quarreling about who win and who lose.
But de biggest losers were de smaller parties and de individual candidates. Was a total blowout for these small parties and de independents. And that is why instead of worrying who win and who lose we should be holding a political wake for the demise of de small parties and independent candidates.
How disappointed dem must be. Most of dem was not hoping to win any local authority area. Like de man wah at one time was begging de electorate fuh give he one seat in parliament, nuff of dem small parties and independent candidates were looking for a seat at de table in dem NDCs and town councils.
But democracy and dem own idealism failed them. De contest was turned into a two-party race. Dem small parties and independents get trampled by the political establishment. And all Guyana should weep not only for dem but for the future of de country.
With de blanking out of dem small parties and independent candidates, citizens are left consigned to the grip of a two-party system at the national, regional and now local levels. De small man association should be protesting. De civil society should be concerned. Instead of expanding, de political space is shrinking. When it comes to administering the nation’s affairs, it is a choice between either the PNCR or the PPPC. There is no third way.
As we mourn the demise of the third parties, let us think about the consequences of our actions last Monday. We might have avoided a one-party domination only to find ourselves in the coming crossfire between the country’s two political behemoths.
Talk half. Leff half!
