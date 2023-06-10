The PPPC Govt. can do more to hold Exxon to a higher insurance level

Latest update June 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The current administration should be applauded for its improvements to the EPA permit. However, there continues to be areas where further improvement is required in the execution of the permit and the resulting protection of our homeland.
The Liza Phase One Renewed Permit sections 10.1, 10.6, 10.12b), 14.4 and 14.5 speak clearly to the requirements of the operator and highlights the flexibility that the EPA has in requiring unlimited liability insurance coverage. In section 10, Oil Spills and Emergency Management, section 10.1 states:
“The Permit Holder, in the event of a discharge or spill of any contaminant into the water or on land must comply with the polluter pays principle and is therefore responsible for eliminating or controlling the discharge/spill, cleaning up to the extent practicable, and remediating any resulting damage, monitoring of the impact and taking appropriate measures to prevent, reduce and or mitigate impacts, consistent with the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, the OSRP, and the Environmental Protection Act”.
Section 10.6 states:
“The Permit Holder shall bear all costs of the restoration, rehabilitation and compensation required as a result of damage incurred due to an oil spill or other emergency resulting from the execution of the Project. The costs herein referred to shall be independently assessed and evaluated by a third party determined by the Agency. Nothing contained herein shall prejudice the right of public and private actors to pursue criminal and/or civil action against the Permit Holder”.
Section 10.12 b) states:
“In satisfying Condition 10.10”, which speaks of the Oil Spill Response Plan (OSRP), “the Permit Holder shall, at a minimum:
Specifically, section 14.4 allows the EPA to require unlimited liability insurance coverage if so desired. Section 14, Financial Assurance and Liability for Pollution Damage, 14.4 states:
“Notwithstanding the above, the Agency may require such further forms of financial assurance, and coverage as it considers appropriate”.
Section 14.5 states:
“The Permit Holder shall have valid and effective environmental liability insurance, of such type and in such amount as is customary in the international petroleum industry, for petroleum operations in relation to this Permit…..or equivalent as deemed appropriate by the Agency, and shall include, but may not be limited to insurance in respect of:
iii. loss or damage to property or bodily injury suffered by any third party in the course of the Project for which EEPGL is liable to;
Some of the questions and items which the current administration should be considering are:
Based on the renewed permit, the Environmental Protection Agency of our Nation has the needed flexibility to ensure that the country and the exposed Caribbean Region are adequately protected and covered by an insurance instrument in the unfortunate event of a major oil spill. The reluctance to do so and the current administration’s inability to pivot towards stronger protection for the environment within the region and our national financial interests do raise serious concerns. The position taken by Justice Kissoon was prudent, reasonable and responsible in light of the aggressive oil extraction process underway off the coast of Guyana. CRG supports the call for increased liability insurance and calls on the current administration to adjust its position towards the sector by strengthening the EPA with those who place the safety of our environment first and foremost in their decision making; and by supporting the opportunity provided by Justice Kissoon’s judgement to increase the liability coverage of the sector. We must ensure that we avoid exposing our Nation to bankruptcy!
With concern,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
Vote for progress!
