Superstars face Speightland for Women’s crown – Swag meet YMCA for Men’s Title

PPP/C Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football…
Kaieteur Sports – All roads lead to the People’s Progressive Party Civic Men’s and Women’s Linden ‘One Guyana’ $1M Beach Football finals tonight (Saturday) outside the Party’s office in Industrial Area in Linden.
The grand finals will be in the women’s tournament at 10:30 pm and the men’s finalists will feature Swag and YMCA battling from 11:30 pm.
According to the organisers, all teams are expected to be at the venue an hour before their scheduled game time. All games will start promptly at kick-off time. No grace period will be given, therefore if a team is not present it will be taken as a No Show and the game awarded to the team present. Once in breach of this ruling you automatically forfeit the assigned prize money.
The games will be played for two periods of 20 minutes each and the two third-place games and women’s finals will be running time while the Men’s finals will be Stoppage time.
If games are deadlocked at the end of regulation, two periods of 3 minutes will be played, if the score is still tied then kicks from the penalty mark to determine a winner. The presentation will be done immediately after the men’s finals.
To start the proceedings will be a men’s game where R9 FC take on Young Gunners FC at 6:00 pm to be followed by Dynamo FC facing Nurses FC at 7:20 pm and from 8:15 pm, an exhibition game between Coomacka and Elite Ballers takes place.
At 8:50 pm, there is a skills competition which will then make way for the finals.
First among the women at 10:30 pm when Superstars and Speightland faceoff and at 11:30 pm as Swag face the challenge of YMCA for the men’s title.
