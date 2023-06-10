Quarterfinals & Semifinals geared for the weekend – Remainder of matches fixed for MoE Ground

2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – As the fourth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championships continues to motor on, the finalists in both Divisions will be decided on Sunday when the tournament resumes today, Saturday, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

Today, the Petra-organised event kicks off proceedings at noon (12:00hrs) in the Girls’ Division with two of the quarterfinal matches being simultaneously run as Tucville meet Ann’s Grove while Marian Academy take on President’s College.

The other two female final-eight battles commence at 13:00hrs as defending champion, Charlestown, goes up against the impressive Waramuri Top while Bartica and New Central High lock horns.

The winners of these matches advance to the semifinal stage, which will unravel tomorrow, Sunday, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, today’s Boys’ Division action gets underway at 14:00 hrs with the first two final-eight knockout battles; Bush Lot and Chase’s Academic Foundation take centre stage alongside the Waramuri Top versus Patentia-clash.

At 15:00 hrs, the last two quarterfinal matches of this edition will see Christianburg/Wismar go up against Bartica while Westminster and New Central High collide on the opposing pitch.

According to the organising team, Sunday’s semifinal matches are scheduled to begin at noon at the same venue.

At stake for the victors in the two categories are the championship trophies along with $300,000 towards a school project, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the respective trophy.

The tournament serves as a platform for identifying talented players who can potentially represent Guyana at the international level.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.