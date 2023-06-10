Preparations moving apace for KMTC CARICOM Horserace Meet

Kaieteur Sports – With race day less than a month away, the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, has ramped up preparations for the much anticipated one-day CARICOM Horserace Meet on Monday, July 3, 2023.

With six races listed for the day and over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs an exciting day of racing is anticipated.

The feature G3 non-winners and Lower-event is expected to be a scorcher and with the distance being over 7 furlongs for a winner’s money of $500,000 and a trophy, an exciting race is in the making.

The horses classified J1 and Lower will see the winner taking home $300,000 and a trophy in the 6-furlong event.

There is an event for three-year-old maiden horses, which will see the winner taking home $250,000 and a trophy, in another 6 furlongs gallop.

Guyana-Bred two-year-old horses will be running for a winner’s purse of $250,000 and a trophy over 5 furlongs.

The race for the L Class Open animals carries a winning purse of $200,000 over 6 Furlongs.

The final event for J and L non-earners over 6 furlongs, has a pole position taking of $200,000 and a trophy.

The Champion and runner-up Jockeys, top trainer and stables will all receive accolades compliments of Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

The day’s event will be conducted using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA). In an event where fewer than five horses are line-up to start, the organisers have the right to refrain from conducting the race and reduce the prize money after consulting with the horse owners.

Seven horses must start before the 4th prize is paid while five horses must start before the 3rd prize is given.

Where fewer than 4 horses start, the prize money will be reduced by 25% and where fewer than 3 horses start.

Interested persons can make contact with Club Secretary Niketa Ross 662-4668, Ivan Dipnarine 331-0316, Basil Bactowar6617815, Fazal Habibulla 6577010 or Isaac Dalloo 6890629 or any .member of the KMTC executives for more information. (Samuel Whyte)