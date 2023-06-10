Latest update June 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Murdered Army Officer’s stolen car recovered

Jun 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday found the stolen car belonging to murdered Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer, Rondel Anthony Douglas, abandoned along Stone Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Douglas, a 32-year-old Lieutenant attached to the GDF Coast Guard, was shot dead on Wednesday night while trying to fight off two carjackers from stealing his car at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to police Douglas was shot dead around 22:30 hrs at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He worked part-time as a taxi driver with Alladin Taxi Service at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). One of the carjackers posed as a customer and hired him Wednesday evening.

The carjacker directed Douglas to Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt where his accomplice pounced on him.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

