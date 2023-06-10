Mr. Vickchand Ramphal is a power all by himself

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Recently I was called out by Mr. Ramphal for doing what he determined to have been so nasty and disgusting that he painted me with the most disgusting words his vocabulary could find, for poaching bystanders at his rally in Now-or-never. Mr. Ramphal and the PPPC have for more than a decade been in control of the development agenda for Region 5. Under he and his party’s leadership, the Region has seen growth that leaves much wanting.

At the little gathering, on loudspeakers, he defended the autonomy of the NDCs and further sought to tell the people that the NDC at Woodlands/Farm wasted 15 million dollars. I invite the public to review the minutes of the NDC. All of his assertions are nothing but carefully crafted falsehoods. When the council decided to get rid of Cleveland Ramsammy as Chairman, it was he, Vickchand Ramphal, who told the overseer to disregard the decisions of council. When the NDC held it’s several community meetings and presented its work program for the 5 million subvention each year, he held his own meetings and replaced the NDC’s work program with his own. We never asked for a crusher run, still he purchased that for us with our subvention from someone way over the Berbice River for more than 2x the normal price, some of which is still outstanding. We assigned some work to have Charles Street in Mahaicony done, they are still holding on to it for more than one year. Something that Minister Hon. Sonia Parag should also know before spewing the same untruths at Fairfield.

We, in the APNU, are committed to service, committed to meeting the needs of the people and representing their best interests. For thesereasons, we have presented four broad areas of interest, found on our Facebook page, Real People Real Progress; in contrast all the PPPC speaks about at their meetings is the ever capable Mr. Norton, never addressing the issues that are plaguing our communities, largely because they are to be blamed for them.

Mr. Ramphal claims that the NDC at Woodlands/Farm will see no APNU councilors after the June 12 polls. Mr. Vickchand Ramphal is disillusioned to think that the people are not educated and smart enough to reason for themselves. The APNU will be present at the next council, and we will, with the confidence of the people, lead our communities to unprecedented growth and development.

Yours truly,

Trevon Chichester