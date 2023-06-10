Govt. robustly tackling child labour

Latest update June 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – DPI – The government is continuing to build a robust legislative framework to tackle child labour in the country. This was emphasised on Friday during an awareness walk in observance of World Day Against Child Labour hosted by the Ministry of Labour in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Following the walk, which occurred along Brickdam, a programme was held at the the Ministry of Labour, where Human Services Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud restated government’s commitment to ensuring the security of the nation’s children.

Students from various schools participating in the walk

“This morning I gave the commitment through the ‘Every Child Safe Programme’, that everything to do with child labour will be given equal importance as child abuse,” she stated.

Noting that Guyana has a strong legislative framework which ensures the safety of all citizens, Dr Persaud said efforts to eradicate child labour must be consistent.

The minister pointed out that the government will continue to work to curb social issues which negatively impact the lives of children.

“I would like to encourage our teachers, to ensure that children are educated on their rights.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle stated that it is every child’s right to have an education so that they can be functional in the working world when that time comes.

“No child should be employed and exploited and be placed in hazardous work. The objective is to eliminate child labour by 2025,” Ogle noted.

Meanwhile, President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions Guyana (FITUG), Carvil Duncan said Guyana is leading in efforts to eliminate child labour, with the many strategies that have been implemented.

“The Ministry of Labour is having over 17 inspectors looking after the interest of child labour,” Duncan posited, noting that more still needs to be done.

He encouraged the children to say no to any form of child labour and child abuse.

World Day Against Child Labour will be officially celebrated on Monday, June 12 with a month of activities planned.  It is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Social Justice for All. End Child Labour.”

 

