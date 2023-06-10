Govt. robustly tackling child labour

Latest update June 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – DPI – The government is continuing to build a robust legislative framework to tackle child labour in the country. This was emphasised on Friday during an awareness walk in observance of World Day Against Child Labour hosted by the Ministry of Labour in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.
Following the walk, which occurred along Brickdam, a programme was held at the the Ministry of Labour, where Human Services Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud restated government’s commitment to ensuring the security of the nation’s children.
“This morning I gave the commitment through the ‘Every Child Safe Programme’, that everything to do with child labour will be given equal importance as child abuse,” she stated.
Noting that Guyana has a strong legislative framework which ensures the safety of all citizens, Dr Persaud said efforts to eradicate child labour must be consistent.
The minister pointed out that the government will continue to work to curb social issues which negatively impact the lives of children.
“I would like to encourage our teachers, to ensure that children are educated on their rights.”
Meanwhile, former Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle stated that it is every child’s right to have an education so that they can be functional in the working world when that time comes.
“No child should be employed and exploited and be placed in hazardous work. The objective is to eliminate child labour by 2025,” Ogle noted.
Meanwhile, President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions Guyana (FITUG), Carvil Duncan said Guyana is leading in efforts to eliminate child labour, with the many strategies that have been implemented.
“The Ministry of Labour is having over 17 inspectors looking after the interest of child labour,” Duncan posited, noting that more still needs to be done.
He encouraged the children to say no to any form of child labour and child abuse.
World Day Against Child Labour will be officially celebrated on Monday, June 12 with a month of activities planned. It is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Social Justice for All. End Child Labour.”
Vote for progress!
Jun 10, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Sunil Narine entered the history books on Wednesday when he became only the third bowler to take 500 wickets in Twenty20s. The off-spinner claimed a single wicket for Surrey...
Jun 10, 2023
Jun 10, 2023
Jun 10, 2023
Jun 10, 2023
Jun 10, 2023
Kaieteur News – This column does not usually respond to criticisms because the column is intended to promote both the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As if small states, with limited financial and human resources to safeguard their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]