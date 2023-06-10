Latest update June 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Deh gat people afraid of dem own shadow

Jun 10, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff nuff people afraid of ghosts. Some people don’t like passing by burial ground. And if dem children point to a tomb, dem does tell them to bite dem finger. After people attend a funeral, when dem go home dem does enter dem house backwards. Dem believe dat if yuh face a ghost, he nah gan come in yuh house and haunt yuh.

Deh gat nuff people wah nah only afraid of real ghosts. Dem also frighten phantom writers. De  non de plumes striking strike fear into the hearts of the intolerant. Imagine merely adopting a pen name can unleash  terror. It is truly fascinating how the simple act of adopting a pen name can create panic among de narrow-minded.

But is de intolerants creating dem own fears. Dem afraid dat someone hiding behind a mask might challenge their stagnant and outdated worldview.

It is said that the pen is mightier than the sword. And this is what makes the intolerant tremble in fear. But dem nah realize dat the power of the pen is not supernatural but because of de sheer force of the arguments

It is in the invisibility that the intolerants find their greatest weakness. How can they combat an adversary they cannot see or unmask? How can they silence a voice that they cannot pin to a person? The non de plumes become a shield against their vitriol, leaving them frustrated, flailing, and ultimately exposed.

Let us celebrate de non de plumes, those spectral scribes who haunt the nightmares of the intolerants. Let us revel in de power of their words, for they remind us that ideas can transcend the limitations of names and faces, and that the pen, indeed, can be mightier than the sword.

Talk half. Leff half

 

Features/Columnists

