Cricnation592 Store to be sole distributor for E4 cricket products

Kaieteur Sports – Berbice’s premier cricket equipment store, Cricnation592 Store, has signed a major deal to be sole distributor of E4 cricket gear in Guyana. The E4 brand was originated from Ravi Etwaroo at Cricket Zone USA, and is used by international and national cricketers around the globe.

Guyana Amazon Warriors opener Chandrapaul Hemraj has been using the E4 cricket kit and has tasted success, while Guyana Harpy Eagles batsmen, Tevin Imlach and Matthew Nandu are also brand ambassadors. Jamaican Kennar Lewis, Navin Stewart and a host of players in the United States of America are E4 users.

“We (Cricket Zone USA) have been in business for 17 years. We thought it was the right time to launch the brand. After looking number of names, I decided to use my last name (Etwaroo), and four brothers, and that is where E4 formed.

“At this time we have a lot of players using our brand, starting with Chandrapaul Hemraj, Matthew Nandu, Tevin Imlach, Kennar Lewis, Odean Williams and Navin Stewart.”

“We are happy to have you on board at Cricnation592, and you will be exclusively carrying the brand in Guyana,” Etwaroo said.

E4 products should be available at Cricnation592 Store by July 2023.

Cricnation592 Store started operation in October 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic and has provided quality cricket gear for players in the Berbice area.

This premier cricket equipment store in Berbice, Cricnation592 Store, which was founded by Journalist Brandon Corlette, has added a touch of international flavor to local cricketers. Players are exposed to quality cricket gear, mostly from India and the United Kingdom.

Cricnation592 Store is located at Lot 11 B Ulverston Village, Corentyne Berbice. This store provides a unique feature, with delivery services throughout Guyana. Under the management team, Cricnation592 aims to expand and continue the quest of providing quality cricket gear to cricketers in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Cricket Zone USA is the largest cricket equipment store in North America. The store was founded in 2006 to originally serve the cricketers in the New York Metropolitan area. However, since then Cricket Zone USA have expanded services to online customers across the United States, Canada and other parts of the world using www.cricketzoneusa.com.

Cricket Zone USA goal is to provide top quality products and satisfactory service in a friendly atmosphere. The wide range of products at Cricket Zone USA and competitive prices have made the store one of the fastest growing sporting equipment stores in the United States.

CricketZoneUSA which is located at 1656 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx, NY.