Black Bush Polder man dies one day after motorbike accident

Kaieteur News – A Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder man who was injured in an accident on Thursday, June 7, 2023 has died.

Kaieteur News understands that the deceased identified as Navindra Budhu was transported to Mibicuri Hospital in an unconscious state but died one day after being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and then to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Reports are that 20-year old Budhu, called Brian of lot 124 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder was riding motorcycle bearing license plate number CK 6914 while Marvin Narine was riding motorcycle with trade plate number JYT 2 when the accident occurred.

Narine, 23, of lot 198 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

was injured. Reports are Narine was heading north along the eastern drive lane and was passing a parked motor lorry that was facing south on the eastern parapet when he collided with Budhu who was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane.

Both Budhu and Narine fell from their motorcycles and sustained serious injures about their bodies. They were both taken to the Mibicuri Hospital and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Narine was admitted with fractures to his legs and lacerations to his forehead. Budhu was however transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted in an unconscious state. He died while receiving treatment Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Mala Harrichan, a relative of Budhu told Kaieteur News that he left home around 15:30 hrs to withdraw his salary from a bank in Rose Hall Town and was returning home around 17:30 hrs when the accident occurred.

She said after relatives received word of the accident they rushed to the scene, located in short distance. When they arrived, they saw Budhu lying on the street in an unconscious state.

A report was filed with the police shortly after.