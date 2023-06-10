All systems in place for smooth, credible LGE- GECOM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Friday made assurances that all systems are in place for the smooth management of the Local Government Elections (LGE) slated for June 12, 2023.

At a press conference on Friday, Chairperson of the Elections Commission, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh said GECOM is set and ready for the hosting of the LGEs on Monday.

“I am pleased to assure you that GECOM is not only fully prepared but is also confident, that these elections, will be implemented in accordance with the electoral laws. As Chairperson, I would surely guarantee that these elections will be conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner,” Justice Singh told reporters.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Vishnu Persaud said the GECOM Secretariat is “ahead of the game” with regards to the implementation of its work plan for the Local Elections.

Persaud said for the areas where there is no contest, those results could be declared immediately after the close of polls at 18:00 hrs.

“It will not be a tedious thing to put together results for smaller local authority areas and I see no difficulty in Returning Officers declaring their results before mid-night,” Persaud said while noting that this could be affected by objections.

He explained that there is no contest in well over 200 of the 610 constituencies. The 610 constituencies are part of 80 larger local authority areas.

Similar assurances were given by Deputy CEO Aneal Giddings.

Giddings was directly charged with overseeing the packing of containers and the dissemination of election material for Election Day.

The DCEO assured that all of the ballots, Statements of Poll (SOPs) and other election material have been packed and are ready to be transported to the various Local Authority Areas across the country.

Polling stations will open their doors from 6am and close at 6pm on Monday.