$809M in contracts awarded to rehabilitate roads in Reg. 4

Kaieteur News – Continuing its miscellaneous and urban road programme for the year 2023, the Ministry of Public Works on Friday signed a total of 25 contracts worth $809,118,688 for the rehabilitation and construction of roadways in Region Four.

The signing of the contracts were overlooked by subject Minister Juan Edghill. Twenty-two of the contracts were awarded for miscellaneous roads and three for urban roads.

Minister Edghill said that the contracts would see approximately 10,642 meters of roads being rehabilitated. Works are expected to begin within days, and completed in the next three to 12 months, he stated.

Of the 25 road projects, works are expected to be done in communities such as, Annadale, Unity, Better Hope, Plaisance, Mon Repos, Helena all on the East Coast of Demerara. On the East Bank of Demerara works are slated for Grove and Diamond while roads in Sophia, Greater Georgetown will also be rehabilitated.

The design for these road works features rehabilitation of existing alignments to either asphaltic concrete, and or rigid pavement – that is the concrete roads. The Minister noted that the building of concrete roads, though costly, proves a good intervention in some communities as opposed to the asphalt roads.

“Every time we have a contract signing or announcement of new projects, interventions in various communities, the light of hope and that flame of anticipation burn brighter, something is happening when you are coming our way,” the minister said.

He noted that the ministry has tenders for a lot of road works and over 20,000 contractors have bid for the works. On Friday, Minister Edghill said that these projects are just the first phase of projects they are being rolled out this year.

“The engineers and the contractors must meet with the community before the jobs begins and a copy of the bill of quantities must be given to the communities so that the community can monitor the projects,” Edghill said while urging the contractors to execute their tasks professionally and within contract guidles.

The Public Works Minister also urged the contractors to employ labour from the communities where they are executing their contract, as this is an important policy of the government.