Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

UG students get exposure to construction techniques at the VEHSI facility

Jun 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Students of the University of Guyana’s Faculty of Technology this week got hands-on exposure to the construction techniques being used to construct the artificial island and shorebase at Vreed-en-Hoop.

This is a first of its kind in Guyana and provided and excellent learning opportunity for the students, a press release stated. The students from the Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering departments were taken on a private tour of the facility. This field visit is in keeping with the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) commitment to increasing the technical capacity of Guyanese. The students engaged the team on the ground about the various techniques, the reasons for employing those techniques and the preferences of one material or method over the other among other pertinent engineering questions about the facility and its construction.

The construction team also explained the project’s rigorous construction schedule, environmental compliance and answered questions about qualifications and experience needed to be part of this type of construction project.  The project has, at this point advanced to where facility is now connected by a road to the coastline and the pace of construction is continuing on a 24-hours basis. The current shorebase construction will see the first phase of 10 acres, made operational by December 2023, with additional acreage delivered by second quarter 2024. The long-term vision of project will eventually see the full Port of Vreed-en-Hoop completed with as much as 800 acres of port facilities. Director of VEHSI, Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer has explained that “once fully realised the Port of Vreed-en-Hoop will tie into the country’s vision to expand Guyana’s development.” He noted that there is space for expansion and VEHSI can facilitate other shore base builds thereby making the need for foreign bases to support operations in Guyana unnecessary.

The UG students during the tour

The UG students during the tour

VEHSI also praised the support they received from the Government of Guyana, noting that without the rapid pace of responses and the outpouring of support the project could not have proceeded at such an accelerated pace. The company would like to particularly recognise the rapid speed at which President Irfaan Ali responded to the development plans for this project and the support received so far in helping the company to build out this world class facility.

VEHSI is currently the largest Guyanese private sector investment in the oil and gas sector and is expected to cost over US$300 Million. Vreed-en-Hoop Shore base Inc. is a joint venture between NRG Holdings Inc.—a 100 percent Guyanese-owned consortium that is the majority shareholder –and Jan De Nul, an international maritime infrastructure company headquartered in Luxembourg.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Ayuh Finger worth $40,000

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s women gain momentum in Singles match up against the Bolivians

Guyana’s women gain momentum in Singles match up against the...

Jun 09, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – In a remarkable turn of events at the 2023 Pan American Squash qualifiers, the local Women’s Singles team displayed a resurgence after their disappointing start to the...
Read More
MCYS, NSC make good on promise to aid swimmer Raekwon Noel’s training

MCYS, NSC make good on promise to aid swimmer...

Jun 09, 2023

ExxonMobil shoots $11M to YBG for National School Basketball Festival

ExxonMobil shoots $11M to YBG for National School...

Jun 09, 2023

BCB President visits Whim Cricket Club as outreach continues

BCB President visits Whim Cricket Club as...

Jun 09, 2023

Latchmansingh Primary and Bush Lot Secondary emerge as champions on historic day

Latchmansingh Primary and Bush Lot Secondary...

Jun 09, 2023

Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Jun 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]