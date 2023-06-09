Travelspan celebrates 29 years of growth

Kaieteur News – Travelspan is celebrating its 29th anniversary in the aviation sector and vows to continue providing excellent service to its customers.

In a press release to mark its anniversary, Travelspan said that “Our success story is based on God’s Grace, and would be incomplete without the support of our customers and agency partners and we can’t begin to express the gratitude we have for you all, as we extend a heart-felt thank you for standing with us through it all.”

The company prides itself as trendsetting and innovative and noted that it has had “business minded superstars in the aviation sectors like the late George Paulos who as Executive Vice President” guided the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nohar Singh, moulding him.

Travelspan was established in 1994 and for its CEO, it was a dream come true from the time he leased and operated his first 757 aircraft as a charter service from John F Kennedy then from FT. Lauderdale International Airports in the United States to destinations like Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana, the company was molded and began to take shape.

Subsequently, Singh leased the 737, 757 and 767, DC 10 to operate scheduled and seasonal charters with some of aviation’s big names like Pace Airlines, Trans Meridian Airlines, North American, Xtra Airways, Universal, Vision and Dynamic Airways to name a few, making it one of the only Travel Agency to also have the privilege of being a Tour & Charter Operator with Airline operations.

“Adding to its portfolio, Travelspan also purchased local Travel Agency Amral’s Travel in Trinidad, then launched a fully bookable website travelspan.com in 2007 and opening and operating satellite offices in Guyana, Trinidad, Dominican Republic, and Haiti, making it easier for our customer to benefit from a superior service, for easy follow up and changes,” the company said in its statement.

Notwithstanding the company’s prowess in the aviation sector, it also spreads its humanitarian arms. Over the years, it has transported relief supplies to Grenada in 2004 and Guyana in 2005 both times after each country was devastated by Hurricane and flood, to Africa helping to provide a clean source of drinking water, and opening its aircraft doors to almost 200 orphans, many if not all of them getting their first opportunity to be on an aircraft, and had their very first flight.

“Travelspan also have been a strong believer in community engagements, hosting yearly Mother’s Day or weekly In-flights and office giveaways, to its partnership with many local Newspapers, Promoters and Entertainers sponsoring local shows and artiste, as well as Hoteliers, Tourist Boards and other Airline Partners, it is no wonder the accolades of accomplishments and countless achievements Travelspan has amassed over the years, comes from a diverse group of businesses and organizations like Delta Airlines, Vacations Express, North American Airlines, and the Tobago House of Assemble to name a few.”

Further, the company said that its management and strong sales and operation staff over the years have helped forged his concept thus allowing its CEO “to become the visionary he is today”.

Singh was praised for the new pathways even after the travel industry had endured many challenges and changes in the last decade. “Travelspan in lieu of closing its doors, downsized, and CEO Nohar Singh positioned the company to come out stronger than before, this is evident more so in the last three years after surviving the Covid pandemic which caused many agencies and other business ceasing to exist, Travelspan added to its catalogue of escorted tours, and launched a first of its kind all-inclusive vacation package: The Duck Cooking Competition in 2021, this has now come to be a yearly event, cumulating with travelers from many US Cities, Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana and even as far off as the Netherlands to participate or join in the fun.”

The Cooking Competitions have been hosted at all-inclusive 4 & 5 star resorts destinations such as Punta Cana, D.R, Cancun MX. This year it will be held at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort in Sint Maarten.

The package includes airfare, transfers, resort stay with all meals and beverages, private entertainment by some of our very own Caribbean artistes and the pièce de résistance the actual Cooking Competition, where the duck is provided by Travelspan. Contestants are only required to have their unique seasonings and flavors.

“On the heels of that success the Caribbean Throwback All-Inclusive Vacation Packages was launched in 2022 in the Dominican Republic, and once again Travelspan have created a niche vacation package, whereby you can fly off to 4 or 5 star resorts and actually have private concerts put on just for you by each year by legendary Soca Artiste as in 2021, where we had ‘Super Blue’ in Punta Cana and this year it would be the ‘Baron’ in Sint Maarten, who knows where these private events would take you in 2024?”

Travelspan’s office is located at 108-09 Liberty Avenue, Richmond Hill Queens, New York. Contact can be made on telephone numbers: 212-243-0865 or 718-845-0437, or via our website www.travelspan.com.