Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suspected bandits get bail

Jun 09, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Two brothers accused of robbing a couple on Robb Street were on Wednesday released by the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on $500,000 bail each.

The defendants are Selwyn Prescott, 26, and Selson Prescott, 30, both of Durban Backlands, Georgetown. They were charged with robbery under arms and made their first court appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly.

The brothers pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. Their next court appearance was scheduled for July 17, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Ayuh Finger worth $40,000

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s women gain momentum in Singles match up against the Bolivians

Guyana’s women gain momentum in Singles match up against the...

Jun 09, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – In a remarkable turn of events at the 2023 Pan American Squash qualifiers, the local Women’s Singles team displayed a resurgence after their disappointing start to the...
Read More
MCYS, NSC make good on promise to aid swimmer Raekwon Noel’s training

MCYS, NSC make good on promise to aid swimmer...

Jun 09, 2023

ExxonMobil shoots $11M to YBG for National School Basketball Festival

ExxonMobil shoots $11M to YBG for National School...

Jun 09, 2023

BCB President visits Whim Cricket Club as outreach continues

BCB President visits Whim Cricket Club as...

Jun 09, 2023

Latchmansingh Primary and Bush Lot Secondary emerge as champions on historic day

Latchmansingh Primary and Bush Lot Secondary...

Jun 09, 2023

Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Jun 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]