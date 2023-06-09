Suspected bandits get bail

Two brothers accused of robbing a couple on Robb Street were on Wednesday released by the Georgetown Magistrate's Court on $500,000 bail each.

The defendants are Selwyn Prescott, 26, and Selson Prescott, 30, both of Durban Backlands, Georgetown. They were charged with robbery under arms and made their first court appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly.

The brothers pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. Their next court appearance was scheduled for July 17, 2023.