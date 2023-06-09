Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides support for two more young players

Jun 09, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Crystal Durant and Ahil Hemraj, both from the fast growing Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club were the latest young cricketers to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA. Durant is a student of Vryman’s Erven Secondary School. The 16 years old represented Guyana in the 2022 Regional under19 Tournament. The fast bowling all rounder also represented the Senior Select 11 in the 2022 Inter County Tournament and Berbice Senior team earlier this year. Durant received one helmet and one bat.

Fourteen years old Hemraj, a fast bowling all rounder, is a student of Berbice High School, received one pair of batting pads. At a simple ceremony held recently, the young cricketers expressed gratitude for the assistance and promised to work hard on their game.

Hemraj accepting his gear from Balram Samaroo.

Durant receiving his gear from Ameer Rahaman.

The project is impressed with the youth and general development of this relatively young cricket club and is delighted for the opportunities the club provides for the young people in the community. Special mention was made of the coach Ameer Rahaman.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty pairs of batting pads, thirty one cricket bats, twenty eight pairs of batting gloves, twenty one thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, fifty nine young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty three bats, two boxes, five helmets, twenty two pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber, nineteen pairs of batting gloves and one pair of wicketkeeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefited along with the Town of Lethem and youth coach Travis Persaud with one box of red balls.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

We thank the persons and media houses for the roles they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

