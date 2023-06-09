Latchmansingh Primary and Bush Lot Secondary emerge as champions on historic day

BCB West Berbice Inter School Primary and Secondary School Tournaments

Kaieteur Sports – History was created on Wednesday at the Bush Lot Ground when the Berbice Cricket Board hosted two cricket finals for both primary and secondary schools in the West Berbice area.

It is the first time that the board was hosting a final for primary schools in the county. Playing in front of a sizeable crowd of parents and supporters, Latchmansingh Primary defeated Rosignol by ten wickets to cop the Caribbean Motor Spares/ Dhanpaul Sukhra Primary School tournament while Bush Lot Secondary got past Fort Wellington Secondary by nine wickets to lift the Latchman Construction trophy.

With BCB President Hilbert Foster, West Berbice President David Black and Competition Chairman Leslie Solomon in attendance, Rosignol Primary were restricted to 36 for 8 from their allotted ten overs with Lelroy Blair scoring 12 and Delaney Mckenzie 10 been the principal scorers.

Bowling for the Latchmansingh Primary School, Josiah Walcott took 3 wickets for 5 runs in an impressive spell. Needing to score 37 runs from 60 balls to claim the first ever primary title, Latchmansingh raced to 40 without loss in just 4.3 overs.

An impressive eleven years old Lelroy Blair hitting an unbeaten 27 with three boundaries, while Jonathan Cheemorn supported with 12 not out. Blair received the five thousand dollars’ worth of educational materials prize after been named player of the final.

The Latchman Construction inter secondary school finals was played immediately after the primary school finals and Fort Wellington was bowled out for 62 in 18.5 overs with Justin Doobay took five wickets for 12 runs in five impressive overs.

He received support from Tulsiram Ramcharran 2 for 18 and Julian Gabriel 2 for 13. The only Fort Wellington batsman to reach double figures was Arlin Albert with 13. Ramcharran returned with the bat to complete a successful match by scoring 24 not out to lead his team to a massive nine wickets victory and the championship title. Doobay was named man of the final for his match winning bowling spell of 5 for 12. The two champions carried home fifty thousand dollars’ worth of educational materials, while the runners up received thirty thousand dollars. The man of the finals each received vouchers for five thousand dollars’ worth of school supplies.

BCB President Hilbert Foster hailed the success of both tournaments and praised President of the West Berbice Cricket Association David Black for his hard work. Foster expressed confidence that with the introduction of primary school cricket, the BCB would be able to unearth more promising talents, He called on clubs across the county to do all in their powers to attract the junior cricketers into their membership.

The BCB boss also expressed delight that secondary schools are once again involved in cricket and hailed the competitive spirit among the schools for championship honour. BCB Competition Chairman Leslie Solomon expressed thanks to the three sponsors of the two tournaments for their support.

Solomon, who is also a county selector, stated that the board was very delighted with the support and he also expressed gratitude to Government Member of Parliament Fazil Jafferally for his assistance in obtaining the sponsorship. He described Jafferally as a true friend of Berbice Cricket. The two West Berbice champions would now play in the overall Berbice championship next term when the other inter zones champions are known in the New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne areas.