Heavy rains swamp sections of Georgetown

…NDIA monitoring drainage structures

Kaieteur News – In light of the heavy downpour across Georgetown and other parts of the Coast, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha led a team of engineers from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to conduct an assessment of several drainage structures in Georgetown.

Minister Mustapha, while giving an update, noted that the structures are operable and that three engineers from the drainage authority will be monitoring all pumps and sluices in the region. He also said that engineers in other regions that are currently experiencing rainfall are also on the ground monitoring the situation.

“We witnessed heavy rainfall this morning which resulted in a number of areas in Georgetown experiencing flooding. The Hydromet Office has indicated that approximately four inches of rainfall fell in two hours. Our engineers are on the ground and were able to ensure all 13 pumps in Georgetown are operable. The sluice gates will also be opened so I am hoping that the affected areas will be drained. The Hydromet Office did indicate that the rains are expected to continue up until about 2:00 pm (14:00hrs).”

Minister Mustapha also appealed to residents to avoid littering and to ensure they take the necessary precautions and also to pay attention to the weather forecast which is available on the Hydromet Department’s website and social media pages. Minister Mustapha was accompanied by NDIA Chairman, Lionel Wordsworth, and other engineers attached to the NDIA.

Meanwhile, Mustapha assured that all thirteen pump stations in Georgetown are effectively working. “Drainage will be effective in the entire area. If the rain continues, we still have to be very careful how long this weather will prevail. The opening of the sluice will commence immediately. We are monitoring the situation,” he said.

Minister Mustapha said his ministry has dedicated three engineers to manage the city. “We have been monitoring the operators around the city to ensure these sluices and pump stations are working,” he added. The minister made a plea to the residents, not to block the internal drains and alleyways. This, he emphasised, will ensure that water can freely flow to the main canals, sluices, and pump stations.