Guyana’s women gain momentum in Singles match up against the Bolivians

Jun 09, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In a remarkable turn of events at the 2023 Pan American Squash qualifiers, the local Women’s Singles team displayed a resurgence after their disappointing start to the tournament. The Guyana Women’s team, who had suffered an early defeat in their first Singles match against the Argentines but managed to bounce back nicely, with a convincing 2-0 victory over the Bolivian Women in Cartagena, Colombia.

Triumphant Women's Singles team of Ashley Khalil, Mary Fung-A-Fat and Taylor Fernandes, Nicolette Fernandes (on knees) also sharing the moment.

The Women’s Singles team, comprised of Ashley Khalil, Taylor Fernandes, and Mary Fung-A-Fat, faced off against Bolivia’s Women yesterday morning. It was a crucial match for the Guyanese team, however, they delivered an solid performance to secure two much-needed points.

Mary Fung-A-Fat set the tone for the team by dominating her Women’s Singles match against Vanessa Rios. Fung-A-Fat emerged victorious with a flawless 3-0 victory, the match lasted a mere eighteen minutes.

Meanwhile, Ashley Khalil, not to be outdone, exhibited tremendous resilience in her match against Bolivia’s Andrea Fuertes. Although Fuertes initially took the lead by winning the first of four games, the determined Khalil staged an impressive comeback. Khalil secured a 3-1 victory by convincingly winning the following three games. The intense battle between the two lasted a total of twenty-five minutes, and Khalil emerged triumphant with scores of 8-11, 11-3, 11-6, and 11-8.

Unfortunately, the match scheduled between Taylor Fernandes and Natalia Arancibia was canceled after the second match, giving the Guyanese women a commanding 2-0 win over their Bolivian opponents.

